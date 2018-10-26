Congratulations to Show Horse Today’s Congress Candid Provider Kaleena Weakly

What a month it has been for the Weakly family. Kaleena has been tirelessly working to provide all of our readers with beautiful images from Congress all the while competing with and preparing her own horses for the show.

This year Kaleena and Josh showed an incredible line up of horses including HP Prime Time – Kaleena’s talented All Around 4YO gelding, Lu Scion the phenomenal 2YO Halter Gelding and the stunning 10x World Champion Its GameDay.

The show started off with a bang when Lu Scion (best known as Pickles around the barn) was unanimous Congress Champion Open 2yo Gelding with Ross Roark as well as Open Grand Champion Gelding. Its GameDay took the championship in the Open Aged Geldings as well making it an outstanding start to the show for the Weakly’s.

Kaleena’s gelding Cooper – HP Prime Time was not to be outdone by his halter “siblings” and started out the show with an incredible Reserve Congress Championship in the Jr. Western Riding with Charlie Cole aboard.

Josh then took the lead as the enitre Weakly family cheered him on in the Amateur Halter events. Josh was named Amateur Congress Champion in both the 2YO Geldings with Lu Scion and Aged Geldings with Its GameDay. After the dust settled Josh accomplished a dream few would ever even hope to dream of, as he was named Amateur Grand Champion Gelding with Lu Scion and Reserve Amateur Grand Champion with Its GameDay.

Kaleena and Cooper competed in the Amateur All Around events with excellent goes and Jason Gilliam showed in the Trail and to cap of the show HP Prime Time won the Congress Championship with Charlie Cole in Level 1 Western Riding with a score of 230.

The future looks very bright for the Weakly family with their young horses and young family. We are sure to see Jax in the small fry in years to come and Knox will be killing it in the leadline.

Congratulations to the Weakly family on an outstanding show, and thank you Kaleena for providing us with some amazing images from Congress this past month!





