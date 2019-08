2019 Congress Entry Deadline Approaching

Entries Must be Postmarked by August 26

New for 2019

Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Stakes

Congress Cutting Champions Challenge

4 & 5 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Stakes Presented by CarbonKlean

Super Sires classes added to the following (visit supersires.org for entry information):

- 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity

Presented by Coughlin Automotive

- 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes

- Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes

Entry Deadlines

Stakes & General Horse Show – Postmarked by Monday, August 26th

Cutting – September 1st