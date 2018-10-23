Visit DeGraff Stables in the Adequan Building During Congress!

DeGraff Stables World Class Stallion Station stands some of the most well-respected and exciting Quarter Horse and Paint Horse stallions in the country.

We are set up with Sweet Shop and Peak Performance Horses in the center aisle of the Adequan Building! Come down… learn about our breeding specials and pick up your free koozie while they last! Ask, or call ahead, for Jeff Burley 585.739.2848!

Offering top quality and the highest caliber of stallions with a great diversity in bloodlines, we are pleased to introduce these exceptional sires for your 2019 breeding considerations: Caribbean Touchdown (AQHA/APHA/PHBA), DGS Replicated (AQHA), Double Up Investment (AQHA/APHA), iFiesta Fudge! (AQHA), Frosty The Goodbar (AQHA/ARHA), Invite The Artist (APHA), Maxxis (AQHA/IBHA), Original Cowboy (AQHA/APHA), PR Tells A Tale (AQHA) and The Only Escape (AQHA).

For specific Congress Booking Specials, visit our new website at DeGraffStables.com or Contact Robin today for more information at 419.573.9098 or robin@whatiwork4.com ! Thank you!



