Sacred Dream – Champion ApHC Stallion Laid to Rest

Sacred Dream 1997 – 2018

We are very sad to report the loss of multiple World Champion Appaloosa sire, Sacred Dream who was laid to rest yesterday after a brief fight with cancer. Sacred Dream was a gorgeous 15.2H Bay Roan with snowcap blanket stallion sired by DVS Dreammaker (World Champion Sire) and out of Sizzling Seville (Multiple National Champion).

Sacred Dream was a US National Champion in Hunter in Hand, Canadian National Champion Hunter in Hand, and Canadian National Reserve Champion in Yearling Stallion , Yearling Longeline, Western Pleasure and Hunter in Hand. He has won Supreme Awards in Western Pleasure and Hunter in Hand, Superiors in Amateur Western Pleasure, Halter, Western Pleasure and Hunter in Hand. Sacred Dream was the High Point Yearling Stallion in Nation, High Point Amateur Western Pleasure in Nation and High Point Hunter in Hand Stallion in Nation (4X).

His foals include multiple World, US and Canadian National Champions as well as point earners in Halter, Most Colorful, Hunter in Hand, Western Pleasure, Ranch Riding and a multitude of performance events. Just a few of the notable Sacred Dream offspring include multiple World Champion Hand Me My Chocolate who has followed a successful Western Pleasure career with the 2017 High Point Open Ranch Horse at the ApHC World, and Sacred Details who won the ApHC National Championship in Pre-Green Hunter as well as the Reserve National Champion Junior Hunter Hack.

Zach was owned and loved by Laurie Knox of Knox Appaloosas. “Our family feels so fortunate to have been included in Sacred Dream’s life. We bred, raised, showed and bred with this very special horse. Not only did he win both US Nationals and Canadian Nationals and sire multiple World, US National and Canadian National Champions but he was incredibly kind. So kind that we have weaned our foals with him, used him to lead small children around on and I could trust him to be gentle and sweet with my elderly parents. “

“Zack has brought so much to my life. Not just the foals he sired but the owners and trainers we have met and become friends with along the way because of them. The “Girls Club” would never have existed otherwise.”

Laurie also wished to thank some special people who helped Sacred Dream become the incredible sire he was.

“Thank you to Alfred Joseph for starting him under saddle, Karen Clarke for training and showing him as a 2 and 3 year old and Sandy Campbell Jirkovsky and Jim Jirkovsky for the wonderful job they did with him as a 4 year old. Thank you to Brian Heide (Heide Vet Services) for the repro work you did with him this year as well as Delaney Vet Services for being there for us at the end. ”

“He might have crossed the rainbow bridge but he will be cheering his kids and his grandkids on from up there.

To learn more about Sacred Dream please feel read the beautiful tribute article we published in February, featuring many of Zach’s offspring and their owners HERE

All of us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today offer our sincere condolences on the loss of not only a legendary stallion, but a beloved family member.

May the dream live on.





