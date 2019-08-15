North Farm to welcome Radical Signs R Good from Down Under

by Robyn Duplisea

A new stallion is joining the roster at North Farm for 2019. Radical Signs R Good is a 2012 brown stallion sired by Radical Rodder and out of Vitalsignsrblazin, a full sister to VS Code Red.

Rad was purchased by Russ Louderback from owner Donna Grech of Australia where he has been trained and shown by Natasha And Travis Humphries of TNT training stables. Radical Signs R Good has had a very successful Western Pleasure career in Australia that is sure to continue as the stunning stallion will be in training with Kenny and Ashley Lakins when he makes it to the States next month. He has already sired winners in Australia and the excitement is palpable for his US arrival especially with the passing of his beloved sire this past spring.

“It was a difficult decision deciding to sell but he has a great home, great trainer and great stallion manager awaiting him there” shared Donna Grech on Facebook. “I am very excited to follow his progress over there. He is a very special boy, and this will fulfill all the dreams I had for him.”

“I cannot stress enough how good natured this stud is” exclaimed Grech “his temperament and attitude in everything he does is incredible. He loves his job. He is deep hocked, slow legged, pretty and has great bloodlines.”

Clearly he is passing these traits to his foals with his 3YO son SRG Back To The Future already winning with his 13 year old youth rider.

“We’re excited to be standing this Superior Pleasure (Aus) son of Radical Rodder at North Farm” exclaimed Debbi Trubee.

Radical Signs R Good will stand in 2020 at North Farm where his stud fee will be $1500.00 with an early discount of $1250.00 if booked by 10/31/19. All that’s required for the early booking special is a $500.00 booking fee and the balance of $750.00 isn’t due until you’re ready to breed in 2020. Radical Signs R Good is 5 Panel Negative and has yet to sire a sorrel foal.

We look forward to Rad’s USA debut in the show pen with Lakins and cheering on his career as both a show horse and sire in the years to come.





