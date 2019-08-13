Internet Catalog is Available for 2 August Auctions

“Buyers can shop through nearly 80 horses in the two August Internet Auctions including top Quarter Horses, Paints and a famous POA pony,” announces Mike Jennings of the auction management company, Professional Horses Services, LLC.

The first of the two Internet auctions is the Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction which features well bred show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Cutting, Reining, Working Cow Horse and Ranch events. Bidding for this auction opens Saturday morning, August 17th and closes on Tuesday evening August 20th.

The second auction is the August Internet Auction, which offers Western Pleasure, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horses. Bidders will also find show horses, prospects and breeding stock in this auction. A group of broodmares from Richland Ranch is featured in this auction. Bidding will also open on August 17th, but will close on Wednesday, August 21st.

The Internet auction catalogs are available for viewing now at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering, bidding and shopping – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse, as well as requesting a bidder’s number for each auction. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Some Special items will be offered in these auctions. In the August INTERNET Auction bidders will find:

• Top POA All Around Show pony – Lot 201 – Silvers Uptown Girl – 2003 POA mare that is a POA SUPREME CHAMPION, POA ROM CHAMPION, POA ROM (H) POA ROM (N) & POA ROM (T) and an extremely talented All Around Pony.

• Complete artificial breeding outfit is also offered including a breeding mount with built in AV, 2 hand-held AV’s with cases, Microscope and an Incubator – Boekel Scientific 132000.

The Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction offers proven show horses like Lot 101 – JOHN WAYNE TAG, a 2012 AQHA gelding by Whiz N Tag Chex, with $17,711.95 in lifetime NRHA Reining earnings, a Finalist in the NRHA Open Futurity and can show in the Green Reiner, Non Pro and Open divisions; Lot 109 – JUICED UP SHINE a 2016 buckskin mare by Shine Chic Shine, that is an excellent Reining prospect and now a proven Ranch Riding horse that Won Level 1 Amateur Ranch Riding at her first AQHA show, plus she is NRHA and NRBC nominated. Shoppers will find other proven Reining and Ranch event horses as well as prospects and broodmare sired by Gunners Special Nite, Pale Face Dunnit, Smoking Whiz, Reeboks Kid, Tinsel Jac, Boon to be Wild, Skips Saint and more

Smokey Mountain Ranch Production Sale, part 1, will be featured in the Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction. The first group of weanlings from the 2,500 acre ranch in Spanish Fork, Utah, offers attractive, linebred Mr Gun Smoke performance prospects for Reining, Ranch and cattle events as well as rodeo and trail riding.

The August Internet Auction includes outstanding Halter show horses, prospects and broodmares. The halter horses feature Lot 213 – SECRET SECLUSION, a 2017 AQHA Palomino stallion by JLTYellasiwannabe, that is a PHBA World Champion and 3 time PHBA Reserve World Champion in Halter with AQHA & PHBA Halter points, in limited showing; Lot 212 – ULTRA SEXY, a 2013 AQHA mare by Te Coolest, out of Very Sexy, that is a beautiful full sister to VERY COOL, selling bred to 2 time APHA World Champion, GUNSLINGERS IMPRINT, plus more sired by Kid Coolsified, My Intention, Mr Yella Fella, Kids Classic Style, Fearles, Ikon, Telasecret and more.

The August Internet Auction features Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around show horses, prospects and broodmares such as Lot No. 205 – WILLYS INVITATION, a 2009 AQHA mare by Good I Will Be, Tom Powers Champion 2YO Hunter Under Saddle, earner of $8,257 and ROM producer, bred to MR ZIPPOS GOOD BAR; Lot No. 238 – SUDDENLEE NOTICED, a 2016 black gelding by RL Best Of Sudden, that is a Point earner in Level 1 & Open Ranch Riding and Halter, plus he is started in other All Around events; Lot No. 224 – GOTTA BE SWEET, a 2008 mare by Gotta Get Tuff, that is a Congress Champion Producer, bred to MR ZIPPOS GOOD BAR; Lot No. 206 – LAZY PAISLEY, a 2017 APHA Overo mare by Lazy Loper (QH), that is beautiful to watch, deep hocked and flat kneed, as well as others sired by RL Best of Sudden, Zippos Mr Good Bar, Zips Chocolate Chip, Allocate Your Assets, Fleet Machine (APHA), Hot Impulse, One N Only, Only Blue Sky, These Irons Are Hot and more.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Jennings have SOLD 2,240 horses for $9,063,450 through their Internet Auction format.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the August Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





