The Audrey Grace Auction closes today at 5:00 EST. With 40 of the TOP AQHA, APHA and ApHC Western Pleasure and Hunt Seat stallions and 68 incredible items including, ad designs, marketing packages, show clothing, tack, decor, beauty products, two quarters of beef and a breeding to a stunning French Bulldog stud.

We quite literally have something for everyone – even the non horse person (if there is such a thing in your life.) Every single penny raised goes to help abused children through New Horizons’ Audrey Grace House.

The Audrey Grace Auction Stallions include: A Scenic Impulse, All Up Honor, An Absolute Martini, Blazing Hot, Certain Potential, Certainly A Vision, DGS The Entertainer, DGS Replicated, DGS Vintage, Good Better Best, Good Machinery, Good To Be Blue, Heart Stoppin, Hot Ones Only, How Bout This Cowboy, I Am The Party, Invite The Artist, Iresistable Sudden, Lazy Luvah, Lazy Loper, Machine Made, Ment To Be (HANK) , Mightyy Mouse, My Decklaration, One Hot Krymsun, Only In The Moonlite, Original Cowboy, Righteous Invitation, So Riveting, Strutin On The Range, Taken (ApHC), The Born Legacy, The Lopin Machine, The Offshore Account, Ultimo Minuto, VS Code Blue, VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS Goodride and Wait A Darn Minute.





