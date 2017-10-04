Tom Powers Triple Challenge Stallion Trust Breedings Available – Save Nearly 50%

The Tom Powers National stallion trust boasts over three hundred stallions each year. Started in 1992, the funds received from this trust contributes as additional $40 – 50,000 to the futurity purses each year.

The donated breedings are sold for 50% of the stallions’ advertised fee plus $75. Stallions include such greats as Lazy Loper, Living Large,Machine Made, Mechanic, VS Code Blue, RL BOS, Certain Potential, Only In The Moonlite, These Irons Are Hot, Its A Southern Thing and so many more!

By supporting the Tom Powers Stallion Trust you receive a discounted breeding, and the opportunity to show for even more money!

2018 Stallion List

Contact Tom at 616-262-2836, or email him to inquire about purchasing a breeding.





