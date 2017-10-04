PleasureHorse.com > What's Hot > Tom Powers Triple Challenge Stallion Trust Breedings Available – Save Nearly 50%

Tom Powers Triple Challenge Stallion Trust Breedings Available – Save Nearly 50%

October 4th, 2017 12:48 PM | No Comments
Stallions such as Lazy Loper are offered at nearly half price in the Tom Powers Stallion Trust

The Tom Powers National stallion trust boasts over three hundred stallions each year. Started in 1992, the funds received from this trust contributes as additional $40 – 50,000 to the futurity purses each year.

The donated breedings are sold for 50% of the stallions’ advertised fee plus $75.  Stallions include such greats as Lazy Loper, Living Large,Machine Made, Mechanic, VS Code Blue, RL BOS, Certain Potential, Only In The Moonlite, These Irons Are Hot, Its A Southern Thing and so many more!

By supporting the Tom Powers Stallion Trust you receive a discounted breeding, and the opportunity to show for even more money!

2018 Stallion List

Contact Tom at 616-262-2836, or email him to inquire about purchasing a breeding.

 



