Tom Powers Maiden Sale Stakes Champions Crowned.
It was a great pen of maiden two year olds that entered the pen to compete in the sale stakes class at the Tom Powers. The judges had their work cut out for them n choosing a winner in such a talented group of horses. In the end congratulations go to Beckey Schooler on Alicia Sue Ritsema’s Battman filly, Chattanooga Lucy for winning the Tom Powers Maiden 2YO Sale Stakes Open class and a check for $25,000. Reserve in the 0pen class was Jay Starnes on Whoose On First owned by Nettie Olsen.
In the Limited division Lauren Louw took the title and the check for $8,000 on Batter’s Up owned by Stanley and Susan Scott. Chaae Barnes rode Blazing One N Only to the reserve championship in the limited.
Full Results are available HERE
