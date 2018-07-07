Tom Powers Complete Results Posted
After a hot and humid week in Michigan the dust has settled and we have the complete results from all classes for you on PleasureHorse.com.
The 2018 show was very well attended with the very best of the pleasure and hunt seat futurity horses in the country competing for the buckle and check. Earning a placing in these classes deserves to be celebrated!
To view the full results CLICK HERE.
To view all the news, photos and more from the show CLICK HERE.
Leave a Reply