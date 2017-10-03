The October Congress Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE
October 3rd, 2017 4:42 PM | No Comments
We’re excited to announce that the October Congress Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
Inside you’ll find:
- Our cover feature story on the incredible World and Congress champion sire A Touch Of Sudden
- Horses of Heroes – a touching insight into the horses beneath the EWD, Para Reining and Heroes on Horses Congress exhibitors
- Trendsetters – which booths to watch for at the 2017 Congress
- Tips on staying healthy and thriving at long shows such as Congress
- A preview of the 2017 Yearling Stakes sale consignments
- Body Control fundamentals and exercises with Dana Hokana
- Tips to prepare and desensitize your horse for the overwhelming situation of a show like Congress
- and so much more!
