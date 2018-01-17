South Point Arena and Equestrian Center Installs State-of-the-Art Daktronics Display System

LAS VEGAS – South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa continues a long-standing relationship with Daktronics, the leading provider of large-format LED video displays and sports scoring systems, with the installation of a new state-of-the-art, four-sided video display system for the property’s Arena and Equestrian Center.

The new, 4-millimeter line spacing video displays replace the previous Daktronics center-hung technology installed in 2006 and nearly triples its size. The 4-millimeter spacing makes the new screen among the tightest LED resolutions of any center-hung video board in any arena in the country. The 13,797-pound display will be suspended from the ceiling of the 4,600-seat arena.

The two larger “sideline” screens measure 12.5 feet high by 21.5 feet wide while the two smaller “end zone” screens measure 14 feet high by 9.5 feet wide. In addition, the panels are comprised of 588 individual modules with a total of 2,718,912 pixels at 3 LEDs per pixel, totaling more than 8.1 million LED’s.

“Michael Gaughan and South Point’s relationship with Daktronics began well before the property opened in December 2005,” said Steve Stallworth, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center General Manager. “When Michael Gaughan first built the Orleans Arena he used Daktronics exclusively and purchased the first ‘ring beam’ LED fascia in Nevada at that time. When he opened the South Point, he purchased Daktronics screens for the Arena and his state of the art tournament Bowling Plaza. Daktronics was the only company in the business that we trusted to provide us with the quality and experience we were looking to deliver to our guests.”

The new displays are each capable of variable content zoning, allowing each to show one large image or multiple windows of content. As a result, the system can show any combination of live video, instant replays, real-time event results and statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Since its installation, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center has played an instrumental role in some of the largest Western lifestyle events in the country, such as the World Series of Team Roping, the Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour Finals, and the Indian National Finals Rodeo. South Point will host more than 40 weeks of equestrian events in 2018 along with events such as World Archery Festival, Mecum Motorcycle Auction, USA Wrestling, collegiate basketball tournaments and more. For additional information on South Point events, please visit the Arena website.





About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point Hotel will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, including the award-winning Michael’s Gourmet Room, world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a state-of-the-art 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall. South Point Hotel is also home to the Tournament Bowling Plaza, a multi-million dollar professional bowling tournament facility. In addition, South Point Hotel has the finest equestrian event facility in the country. The 240,000 square feet of event space features three climate-controlled arenas, vet clinic, feed store, more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country’s most unique events. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89183.

“Official Hotel and Casino of Las Vegas Motor Speedway” and sponsor of the September 2018 Las Vegas NASCAR Monster Energy cup race, South Point 400. In addition, South Point’s Sports Book is home of Vegas Stats & Information Network” (VSiN), where you can listen to the broadcast on SiriusXM 204 and watch the video livestream on VSiN.com.

For more information or for room reservations, call (702) 796-7111 or visit the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa website. Connect with South Point on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.





