One Cool Horse – Forever Cool wins the Open and Non Pro Longe Line at the Powers
A pretty bay horse can catch attention, but one that is not only pretty but quiet, soft moving and incredibly deep hocked definitely caught everyone’s eye in Michigan.
Forever Cool owned by Stanley and Susan Scott, is a 2016 bay filly sired by Machine Made and out of the great mare Forever N Ever who herself placed top 10 at the Masters. We had the chance to speak with Nancy Wilkerson Ditty about this great filly following her win with Kathie Kennedy in the Open. “Pumpernickel” as she is known in the barn has been trained at home by Non Pro, Nancy. “She made it so easy” shared Ditty. The filly is the first Machine Made for “Pumpkin” (Forever N Ever) but certainly not the last. The yearling filly shares her dam’s easy going nature “She just has the same sleepy, kind demeanor” shares Ditty. No stranger to success in the Longe Line pen, Ditty and the Scott’s have owned and shown some of the most well know and successful Longe Liner’s through the years.
Forever Cool is definitely just that, and we see a big future ahead of this pretty bay filly. As for Ditty, well we expect to see her back in the winners circle in the future – Perhaps with Pumpernickel’s full sibling who is expected in 2018. “I am not sure what we will name the next one” shared Ditty ‘Perhaps Wheat or Whole Grain” she shared with a chuckle.
Another young star was discovered at this year’s Tom Powers Futurity in Shezaezrockingoodbar. The stunning red roan filly sired by The Rock could not be missed with her tight jog and soft sweepy lope. This filly is the whole package with a pretty face, awesome legs and a sweet mind. Shown by Owner Mac Mcginnis the filly was the Champion in the Super Sires Longe Line taking home the $5000 check and the gorgeous halter and buckle. This filly was also reserve champion in both the Non Pro and Open Longe Line. For her first show, we would say that Mcginnis should be very proud of his filly. I know any one of us who watched her would be happy to take her home.
Taking third place in the very tough Open Longe Line was Shes Willy Wicked shown by Kenny Lakins and owned and trained by Brett and Heather Caplinger. This filly has all the gears and the pretty to match. Young sire Winnes Willy certainly is making his mark as a sire in the show pen.
For full results and photos from the Longe Line be sure to Click Here.
