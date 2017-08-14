North Farm Welcomes Just Expect It for the 2018 Breeding Season

North Farm is excited to welcome AQHA/APHA stallion, Just Expect It, to their stallion roster for 2018. The son of Don’t Skip Charlie was recently purchased by the Nicoletti-Woodlief Partnership.

“We are really pleased to be adding a little more diversity to our roster with such a well received stallion,” North Farm’s breeding manager, Debbi Trubee, says. “We have always admired Just Expect It and the quality of foals he’s been siring. He’s known for having very ‘user-friendly’ babies that youth and non pro riders can excel on as well as the quality professionals require. Big bonus is he’s double-registered which is quite the rage right now!”

For additional information, including pedigree, breeding fees, and contracts, visit him on Facebook.






