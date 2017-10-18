Meet The “Ladies” and “Drag” yourself to the Coliseum…

Tonight is the night for the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation fundraiser “Ladies Versatility” event taking place in the Taft Coliseum at 8:30pm.

The judges for this event are Kelly McDowall, Roger Landis and Jim Searles. These “Ladies” will be judged on the following criteria:

30% Pledged Donations – Help your favorite “Lady” by making a donation towards dream of becoming a Congress Champion. Pledges will be accepted through the conclusion of Showmanship

25% “Ladies” Pleasure – Judged in ability to handle their horse, creative attire and overall presence in the arena

25% “Ladies” Showmanship - Judged on ability to perform a pattern, creative attire and overall presence in the arena

20% Interview Question – Judged on knowledge of topic, ability to speak, poise and overall presence

A “Meet & Greet” will be held prior to the start of the event in the Stagecoach Saloon located outside the east end of the Coliseum to give everyone an opportunity to meet the “Ladies”

All proceeds will go to the Crisis Fund with a portion being donated to help rescue the animals affected by the Hurricanes.

Its definitely a night you don’t want to miss! If you would like to donate or pledge to a certain competitor please click on their photo to go to their donation page.

