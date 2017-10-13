Join our Team!

Would you like to see your writing featured in an award winning publication?

Do you want to make money while you show instead of just spending it?

PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today is looking for new faces to join our outstanding team. We are looking for both paid writers and interns looking to build their portfolios and contacts while working for an award winning magazine and website.

Who are we?

Boasting one of the largest equine audiences in the world PleasureHorse.com has been the place for “Breed Show” enthusiasts for nearly 20 years. With 52,000 forum members and 690,000 Facebook fans we reach a vast demographic.

Show Horse Today, is the newcomer to our platform and just celebrated its 5th Birthday. Our digital magazine is already an award winning magazine and also boasts as award winning e-Newsletter. We firmly believe in quality original content on both the site and in the magazine.

We pride ourselves on ethical and moral operations and have deeply developed and maintained roots in the horse show community.

Who are you?

You are currently showing or have extensive show experience on the AQHA, APHA or ApHC circuits and have well developed contacts in this industry.

You are passionate about showing and horses and love to write, interview and take photos. If you attend major shows such as Congress, World Shows and large circuits that is a big bonus as we can assign articles and other coverage at these shows. You are comfortable working with deadlines.

You have developed skills in writing, photography and interviewing and a passion for working as part of a team with high ethical standards and practices.

Social media experience is a major asset as well is experience with Word Press.

Freelance writing and internship commitment is negotiable and flexible.

If you are interested in joining our team please send a resume with examples of your writing to Robyn Duplisea at robyn@pleasurehorse.com. Paid writers must be experienced and must be previously published. If you are looking to build a career in the industry an internship is a great chance to build your skills and reputation in this industry while working with a team of experienced journalists and editors.





