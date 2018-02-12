IHSA announces new Logo

Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 12, 2018 - The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) is proud to announce the launch of their modern new logo to represent the brand. The new logo will unify the entire organization under one image. In 1967, the IHSA was launched with just two colleges competing in hunter seat equitation. The organization was praised for its innovative competition format and quickly caught on. In 1979, the Western divisions premiered at the IHSA National Championships. The IHSA has grown and evolved over the last 50 years. The original logo, portraying a horse jumping a split-rail fence, was created when the organization was in its infancy. A separate Western logo, depicting a reining slide was created after the Western divisions were added. Though encased in a similar circular format with the same color scheme as the original, the artwork was of a different style than the original. The IHSA leadership was challenged to combine the images in a compact form.