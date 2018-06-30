Full Sister to AQHA Superhorse Snap Krackle Pop offered in 2018 Tom Powers Futurity Stakes Sale
The catalog for the 2018 sale is available and you will want to check out the incredible yearlings being offered in 2018 including the 2017 AQHA/APHA grey filly Snapp Chatt who is consigned by Rusty and Katie Green. This filly is a full sister to two time AQHA SuperHorse and should bring a lot of excitement in the sale.
46 exceptional babies with the best bloodlines in the industry and the talent and looks to match will be up for auction in the sale Saturday June 30th, in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Online bidding is available via proxibid with Alan Parker Auctions. The yearlings purchased through the futurity stakes sale will be eligible to compete in the 2019 Maiden Sales Stakes Class.
Here are a just a few of the incredible prospects offered in the sale. We can’t wait to see what these babies go for and learn who will be taking their reins for 2019.
To view the full catalog CLICK HERE
