The catalog for the 2018 sale is available and you will want to check out the incredible yearlings being offered in 2018 including the 2017 AQHA/APHA grey filly Snapp Chatt who is consigned by Rusty and Katie Green. This filly is a full sister to two time AQHA SuperHorse and should bring a lot of excitement in the sale.

46 exceptional babies with the best bloodlines in the industry and the talent and looks to match will be up for auction in the sale Saturday June 30th, in Berrien Springs, Michigan.  Online bidding is available via proxibid with Alan Parker Auctions. The yearlings purchased through the futurity stakes sale will be eligible to compete in the 2019 Maiden Sales Stakes Class.

Here are a just a few of the incredible prospects offered in the sale. We can’t wait to see what these babies go for and learn who will be taking their reins for 2019.

Lot #30 Snapp Chatt RL Best Of Sudden x Brandys Silver Sheik Snapp Chatt (AQHA / Snap Chatt Me (APHA) is a full sister to multiple World & Congress Champions including Snap Krackle Pop. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. Nominated to the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity

Lot #9 Am I The Only One RL Best Of Sudden x 4x World Champion Only The Breeze Consigned by Capital Quarter Horses
Am I The Only One is out of Only A Breeze, Multiple World & Congress Champion, Tom Powers Champion and NSBA World Champion. Eligible for the Tom Powers Futurity in 2019.

 

 

Hip # 28 The Lopin Illusion The Lopin Machine x A Certain Illusion The Lopin Illusion is one of the first foals born by The Lopin Machine and out of one of the great pleasure mares, A Certain Illusion. Nominated to the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity, NSBA Stallion Incentive Program, Tom Powers Futurity, Western Pleasure Supersires, Premier Quarter Sires. 5 Panel Genetic Test N/N.

Lot 35 SST She Looks Good Nite Moves x CP Flashn Ms Goodbar SST She Looks Good is a quiet, sweet filly. Nominated to the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity, NSBA Stallion Incentive Program, Western Pleasure Super Sires. HYPP N/N.

Lot #37 If Wishes Wer Horses Lazy Loper x Dreamin A Lil Dream If Wishes Wer Horses is an incredible filly with incredible parents. This is one of the sweetest babies we have had the pleasure of raising. Her granddam has produced Congress Champions, multiple Superiors and Circuit Champions which is why we hold onto her daughter for our breeding program. Nominated to the Tom Powers Futurity. 5 Panel Genetic Test N/N.

