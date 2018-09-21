Coming Out With A Bang

Special Edition Betty Jeans Launch Exclusively at Lammle’s



SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Canada’s #1 Western retailer is now carrying Kimes Ranch Jeans! Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack recently introduced the jeans in multiple locations across Canada. Two women’s styles, the classic Betty and the stylish Jolene, are the first to be offered both in-store and online through the Lammle’s website at – Canada’s #1 Western retailer is now carrying Kimes Ranch Jeans! Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack recently introduced the jeans in multiple locations across Canada. Two women’s styles, the classic Betty and the stylish Jolene, are the first to be offered both in-store and online through the Lammle’s website at www.lammles.com

The flagship Betty jean, Kimes Ranch’s number one seller, is being rolled out in an exclusive one of a kind version in Lammle’s stores this week. This updated Betty has a superior tri-blend technology denim, which reduces unsightly bagging, and a beautiful upgraded stitching color of teal and tan for a fun pop. This version is only available for a limited time at select Lammle’s locations.

Established in 1983, the family-owned Lammle’s operates over 20 stores in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. “We are thrilled to have this partnership with Lammle’s, a name synonymous with western fashion in Canada. I know our jeans will be a great fit for their customers that desire a jean that is impeccably well-made as well as stylish and fashion-forward,” said Amanda Kimes, owner of Kimes Ranch. “We hope this is just the beginning and we can bring more styles to our Lammle’s customers in the future.”

Kimes Ranch is thrilled with the opportunity to add Lammle’s to its already existing family of Canadian retailers. The options for customers outside of the USA continue to expand. The next time you head into a Lammle’s store be sure to try on a pair of Kimes Ranch Jeans!

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch (formerly Longhorn Jean Company) was created to fill a void in the marketplace. With a long standing western history, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced great fitting, quality, long lasting jeans that walked the line between fashion-forward and western friendly.

The brand’s catchy logo and even more attractive company culture and customer service have created a loyal following amongst their western consumers. The classically inspired line of jeans have been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians and Chrome Magazine.

Kimes Ranch. Exceptional Fit. Superior Style. Western Uncomplicated.

For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.





