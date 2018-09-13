Back on Track® USA Launches LIMBER UP®

The NEXT GENERATION of Liniments

Pottstown, PA (September 2018) Back on Track® USA, leaders in functional textile products for people, horses and pets featuring WellTex proprietary material is excited to announce the launch of Limber Up® LiniMint™, a full line of all-natural topical liniments, gels and shampoos. The “Power of Nature™, Back on Tracks’ new animal health division says it all! Limber Up® is a proprietary blend of all-natural herbs including Arnica, Witch Hazel, Rosehip, Rosemary, Aloe, Yucca and a hint of Peppermint Essential Oil.

Bo Lofvander, President of Back on Track USA says it best. “To get started, I asked my good friend Stacey Small, founder and original product developer of Sore No-More; who is one of the best when it comes to developing natural products, to help me out. What I was asking of Stacey was not an easy task; to come up with a unique product that was current, using modern science in combination with proven all-natural ingredients that worked better than anything already available on the market and boy did she. Stacey did not only succeed, but she did so with an overwhelming result…, better than I could have ever hoped for.”

The ingredients that make up Limber Up® LiniMint™ were selected based upon how well they address the many issues that affect both every day trail horses as well as horses that compete at the highest levels. Ms. Small noted; “That each ingredient used in combination with our proprietary blending process have specific attributes and properties that help relieve swelling, stiffness and soreness associated with over-worked muscles, tendons and ligaments. But together, the synergistic results seen are exceptional.

In addition to Limber Up’s performance attributes, it has been Certified Drug Free by the Banned Substance Control Group. BSCG offers a complete suite of certification and testing services. These programs offer protection to equines, canines or other competition animals subject to anti-doping policies of official animal-sport organizations including ARCI (Association of Racing Commissioners International), FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports), USEF (United States Equestrian Federation), and others by offering assurance that the ingredients used to produce those products are free from banned substances and other harmful agents that can lead to health concerns or positive drug tests. For more information visit www.bscg.org.

About Back on Track USA. Since 2003, Back on Track USA has been providing quality therapeutic products to horses, dogs, and people using Welltex technology. These products support horses, dogs, and people in their goals of achieving a more comfortable lifestyle. The Power of Nature Animal Health division and our new Trauma Void Helmut division, using MIPS Advance protective technology, rounds out Back on Track USA’s commitment supporting health and well-being for all. Learn more at www.backontrackproducts.com or ask your local tack, feed, or farm store for Back on Track brand products.



