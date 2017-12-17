Audrey Grace Auction closes TONIGHT at 5PM EST.

Featuring 37 of the industry’s HOTTEST stallions and 60 items for everyone to bid on from make-up to Equilume masks and everything in between, there is something for everyone to bid on in this auction.

The team at PleasureHorse.com is so happy to once again host the Audrey Grace Auction! The online Auction will run Monday, December 11th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 17th.

For the past fifteen years, the Backes Family has organized this annual auction to help benefit New Horizons and the Audrey Grace House. This effort was started to memorialize their daughter, Audrey Grace, and to help give hope and help to children who need a little extra care and compassion.

Each year, the auction raises more than $50,000, every penny of which going DIRECTLY to the Audrey Grace House. “Our daughter’s memory will be long lived helping children in hard times find nurturing and therapeutic care, in the home named after her. Please know it takes a team effort to accomplish this. Not one donor or bidder, but a family of caring individuals coming together for a common goal – putting children first!!” said Jane Backes.

PleasureHorse.com would like to thank all donors, bidders and everyone else involved in this very worthy cause. We ask you to once again participate in making this year’s auction a success!

Video on How To Bid





