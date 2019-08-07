What a Wonderful World

Minipies earn AQHYA World Show Globes in Both the HUS and Pleasure.

by Robyn Duplisea

The 2019 AQHYA World Show could not be more of a dream come true for Amy Gumz, owner of It’s a Southern Thing AKA Moonpie.

Moonpie’s first test crop was born in 2015 with only five foals. At this year’s AQHYA World show two of those five foals dominated on the rail but in completely different disciplines.

Talk Southern To Me was named AQHYA World Champion in both the level 2 and level 3 14-18 HUS with rider Alessandra Ehrle. The big, beautiful bay gelding trotted his way to be Moonpie’s first AQHYA World Champion winning the class on three cards.

In the 14-18 Western Pleasure class an equally beautiful bay minipie wowed the crowds with a stunning ride for owner Giorgia Medows. Its A Pretty Thing made waves as a futurity horse with Aaron Moses and now is a Bronze AQHYA World Champion in the 14-18 Western Pleasure.

What a display of the versatility and great minds that Moonpie is passing to his foals.

“I am so proud of these youth kids” exclaimed Amy Gumz “both were showing 4 year-olds in classes filled with seasoned campaigners, they have exceeded all my expectations!”

As a bonus for Gumz Farms, the unanimous winner of the 2019 AQHYA World Championship in the 14-18 Western Pleasure was No Doubting Me with Sydnie Ochs, sired by the great No Doubt Im Lazy who also stands at Gumz farms.

Congratulations to Gumz Farms, Moonpie and Ace on an exceptional AQHYA World Show.





