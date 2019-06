Watch for ARHA World Show Coverage

From June 21-23rd, 2019 the first ever ARHA World Show will be held in Cloverdale, Indiana and we are thrilled to bring you the latest news, results and photos from the show.

Keep checking back to the official show page on PleasureHorse.com for the complete coverage! Te page can be found on the home page in the sub navigation section or by clicking the link below!

2019 ARHA World Show Coverage