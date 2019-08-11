Tom Powers Futurity on The Move

Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity moves to World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio for June 22-28 2020.

Tom and Dominique Powers announced this morning the big news for their futurity. 2020 will bring their 40th Anniversary of the show and the timing seems right for the move.

“After 35 years, we can no longer depend on Berrien Springs to provide a suitable environment to continue our Futurity. I’m disappointed to leave, but can no longer expect you to support us there. You loyalty has been extraordinary.”

“Some of you will say that it’s about time. Others will say that Berrien is special. You’re probably both correct, but I can no longer accept the risk.”

“We’re committed, as always, to providing big purses, friendly staff, and great judges. The World Equestrian Center has excellent arenas, footing, stalls, restaurants, and camping. They are determined to provide a first class experience for our event.”

“We hope you will join us there for our anniversary.”





