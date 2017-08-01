THIS IS YOUR SONG…..

Top Exhibitors and Stallion Owners Share Their Horse’s Theme Song

by Robyn Duplisea

Have you ever watched professional sports and thought to yourself, I want my own “walk in” theme music for when I enter the show pen.

We asked leading stallion owners and exhibitors if they could have any song playing as they entered the show arena what song would they choose for their horse. The answers bring a fun insight into the personalities of these horses and owners.

Good Machinery – Well known for his stylish looks and incredible moves this beautiful Bay stallion’s barn name is MJ. So it is really no surprise owner Jane Backes picked THRILLER by Michael Jackson as his walk in music.

Hubbout A Dance - Henry as he is known in the barn is a pretty special horse to Alicia Porter. The stunning gelding has been racking up the wins in the HUS pen including Congress Champions last year as a 2YO and circuit wins this year at the Redbud and other major circuits with both Beth Case and Alicia in the irons.

Alicia chose CANNED HEAT from Center Stage or SHUT UP AND DANCE by Walk The Moon as Henry’s Walk in Music. We won’t dare look back!

Ima Blonde Investment – Blondie and Bree Hokana have been heating things up in the Trail pen in 2017! Most recently a win at the EMO Championship in Amateur Trail has been added to their impressive resume.

Blondie is known for her clean and flowing trail patterns and stunning looks and “victory is in her veins” as such, Bree chose their theme music as RISE by Katy Perry.



Its A Southern Thing – Always an original and he definitely works out to keep his studly body, Moonpie’s theme song comes as no shock to us. SEXY AND I KNOW IT by LMFAO seems to suit this incredible stallion to a tee.

It’s A Southern Thing has definitely proven himself as a sexy sire with so many winning babies in the pen right now from only two foal crops that are old enough to ride. Most impressively is Its A Pretty Thing the undefeated 3YO Mare who has taken the pleasure world by storm.

One Hot Krymsun – Jet is infamous for his triple crown victory in the pleasure pen sweeping the 2YO, Junior and Senior Western Pleasure World titles at the AQHA Show. In his show days owner Becky Bailey shared Jet’s walk in song would have had to be WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS by Queen and we could not agree more.

Now as a sire, Jet sings a different tune as he looks at his winning offspring. Bailey shared Jet would be most inclined to play I HOPE YOU DANCE by Lee Ann Womack as he watches his babies win their own championships.

Pleasure With Class – A new team for 2017 Brook Hokana and Gracie as she is known in the Hokana barn are sweeping the nation in the Amateur Pleasure.

With only a few shows under their belts as a team this beautiful team have qualified in the Amateur level 2 and 3 pleasure at the World Show.

All The Ladies ‘Round the World will be cheering for this team at the majors as they enter the pen to THAT’S MY GIRL by Fifth Harmony.



Poison Rain – Issac as he is known in the barn is the partner of Brynn Campbell. This pretty roan gelding has been heating things up in the pattern classes with Brynn including an NSBA World Championship last year in the Trail.



Heading to both the NSBA World Show and the AQHYA World Show this team has selected the perfect song for top competitors. BORN READY by Zayde Wolf

“I won’t shiver, I won’t shake, I’m made of stone… I don’t break” Sounds like the perfect song to channel as you head into the big shows!

Red White N Good – Irish as he is know at Bailey Farms is having a pretty special year. His first foal to show was recently named the Tom Powers Triple Challenge 2YP Sale Stakes Co Champion splitting the $35,000 purse. Becky Bailey’s choice of song seems oh so fitting.. WHAT A FEELING by Irene Cara and known so well from Flashdance.

The Best Martini – Martin made his mark in the pleasure pen before going full time to the breeding shed at North Farm. 2 17 has seen Martin’s babies winning everywhere, including the stunning Pictured Martini” who had big wins at the Tom Powers Futurity in the Open and Non Pro Color Longe Line.

Owner Rhonda Malone picked the perfect song for her hard working stallion AINT NO REST FOR THE WICKED by Cage The Elephant.

The Lopin Machine – Master’s champion Clyde had his song chosen by Kristy Starnes and we couldn’t think of a more fitting tune for him to lope up to. She is so right in saying this for Clyde. “God made my mold different from the rest, then he broke that mold so I know I’m blessed”

With his first foals on the ground and showing spectacular movement Clyde really is THE MAN and you can tell everybody….

Winnies Willy – We had to expect with his model good looks and incredible body that Debbi Trubee would have Willy walk in to IM TOO SEXY by Right Said Fred. It must be tough to be such a popular stud with babies winning all over the World.

I bet you will never look at another photo of Willy without picturing him “doing his little turn on the catwalk”

Whata Vested Asset – Owner Michelle Johnston will happily share with you that Shaq is her miracle. Not only was she blessed with an incredible and versatile show horse with an outstanding disposition she is blessed with a 100% color foal out of every mare. She chose YOU SEXY THING by Hot Chocolate for Shaq’s walk up music as he made her believe in miracles and he really is one Sexy Thing!

Customized N Krymsun I couldn’t finish this without including my own special partner in crime and joining in the fun. I thought long and hard about my song for Pippa as we enter the Trail pen and only one song came to mind. HAPPY by Pharrell Williams. I truly am just happy every chance I have to lope logs on my pretty mare. Though I must share, that when I asked my husband for suggestions he laughed and said I should pick JESUS,TAKE THE WHEEL by Carrie Underwood. I take it he has less faith in Pippa than I do .

Next time you bump into me heading to the pen I will appreciate it if you “clap along” as I you know I will be humming this tune in my own head even if they won’t play it from the announcer’s booth!

What would you chose for your horse? We would love to hear your own walk up music choices.





