Thin Your Herd in the May Internet Horse Auction

“Entries are being accepted now for the May Internet Auctions from Professional Horse Services,” according to Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “We would like to have the entries by April 18th. Sale entries received by that date can be promoted through our extensive email and social media campaign.”

Early entries are already posted to the Internet Auction Catalog, which can be found at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=288

Entries will be accepted until April 18th, or until the auctions fill. Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

The May Internet Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events. Early entries include Lot No. 10 - CC Nick Of Time, a 2010 buckskin AQHA by Morrison, a son of Zips Super Cowboy and out of Aschante Girl, a daughter of Kids Classic Style, 2016 IBHA Reserve World Champion Aged Stallion and 2011 IBHA Reserve World Champion Open Yearling Stallion, has been shown Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle and is 16 hands. Buyers have the chance to spend more time shopping Lot No. 1 - Jacks Hot Impulse, a 2006 AQHA gelding by Hot Impulse, that was a AQHA 2017 World Show finalist with Superiors in Showmanship and Western Horsemanship as well as multiple Congress Top Ten and finalist placings, earning over 450 Youth, Amateur, and Open points as well as Lot No. 3 - BOH Hi Lil Hick, a 2008 AQHA gelding by High Caliber Hickory that has earned over $7000 in Ranch Sorting in RSNC, NSCHA, and MNSCHA and he placed in the RSNC World Show Top 10 with a #2 rider. A recent entry is Lot No. 2 - Chocolate Always, a 2010 black AQHA gelding by One Hot Chocolate, NCHWA Year End Grand and Reserve in Open and Senior Western Pleasure, Grand and Reserve in large open show Halter, and winner of many Walk/Trot classes of 30+ entries with heart stopping black color

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go tohttps://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the May Internet Horse and Tack Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by emailInfo@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/



