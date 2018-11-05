The November World Show Issue of Show Horse Today is Live

The November issue is filled with great articles to help you prepare for the World show and to simply enjoy your horse. Featured on the cover is the one and only Kent Ray Taylor who has been heating up both the pleasure and all around arenas all year. Learn about his newest partnership with the 2014 NSBA Horse of the Year Rock County Kid!

Also in this issue is a very big announcement from us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today as we are excited to announce the new ownership of the company. Dana has great tips to be mentally ready to win and we share a touching letter from your show horse that is sure to catch your heart.

Also in this issue:

Substance and Style Kent Ray Taylor turns up the heat in the pleasure and all-around pens

From the Back of My Horse Welcome to our Family! New ownership of PleasureHorse.com & Show Horse Today is announced



Dear Rider If your show horse wrote a letter to you, what would they write?

2018 Holiday Gift Guide What is hot in gifts for her, him, kids, your horse and stocking stuffers

Look to the Future Building a 5 Star future in the industry by getting youth excited about horses

The Most Important Part of a Horse Show II The behind-the-scenes view continues with a look at the back gate workers, tractor drivers, photography and media

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Get That Globe with Dana Hokana. 8 Secrets to Think and Perform Like a Champion

Ponying your Horse with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History Rosita Ward

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters – 2018 Congress Candids by Kaleena Weakly





