The July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!
The July Oh Canada and Youth World issue of Show Horse Today is live!
On the cover we feature the great Canadian owned duo of Machine Made and Sloww Motion. In our cover story we take a look at the partnership of Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach, whose love story defines couple goals for many in this industry. We talked about their incredible show horses including Machine Made, Sloww Motion, Made By J, Made A U Turn, Orange Crush and Made After Hours.
Also in this issue you will find our annual Oh Canada feature that showcases the Canadian horse industry. We feature Soderberg Quarter Horses who have created a “Lifetime of Champions.” Our Hoof Print in History features the great Canadian stallion, Three Dimension Zip.
We have part three of our popular Trail Master’s Class series featuring Nancy Cahill this month. She offers advice and exercises to keep your horse and you sharp. We look at Youth World participants and what showing horses has given them and we explore how to keep youth interested in showing horses.
All this and so much more!!
Made for Each Other - Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach
Trail Master’s Class - Part Three with Nancy Cahill
It Takes a Village – Keeping Youth Riders
A World of Memories – AQHYA World Show Develops Champions
Oh Canada Spotlight – Showcasing the Canadian Horse Industry
A Lifetime of Champions - Soderberg Quarter Horses
12 Signs You are Showing with a Canadian
Long Distance Hauling
What’s in My Tack Room – Alexandria Bryner
Working in Hand – Ground Tying with Lynn Palm
Hoof Print in History – Three Dimension Zip
Why It Matters – ARHA World Show – Norfleet Photography
Leave a Reply