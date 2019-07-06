PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > The July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!

July 6th, 2019 1:07 PM | No Comments

Cover-ipad July 2019The July Oh Canada and Youth World issue of Show Horse Today is live!

On the cover we feature the great Canadian owned duo of Machine Made and Sloww Motion. In our cover story we take a look at the partnership of Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach, whose love story defines couple goals for many in this industry. We talked about their incredible show horses including Machine Made, Sloww Motion, Made By J, Made A U Turn, Orange Crush and Made After Hours.

Also in this issue you will find our annual Oh Canada feature that showcases the Canadian horse industry. We feature Soderberg Quarter Horses who have created a “Lifetime of Champions.” Our Hoof Print in History features the great Canadian stallion, Three Dimension Zip.

We have part three of our popular Trail Master’s Class series featuring Nancy Cahill this month. She offers advice and exercises to keep your horse and you sharp.  We look at Youth World participants and what showing horses has given them and we explore how to keep youth interested in showing horses.

All this and so much more!!

Made for Each Other - Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach

From the Back of My Horse

Trail Master’s Class - Part Three with Nancy Cahill

It Takes a VillageKeeping Youth Riders

A World of MemoriesAQHYA World Show Develops Champions

Oh Canada SpotlightShowcasing the Canadian Horse Industry
       A Lifetime of Champions - Soderberg Quarter Horses
       12 Signs You are Showing with a Canadian        
       Long Distance Hauling     

What’s in My Tack RoomAlexandria Bryner

SmartPak Ask the Vet 

Working in HandGround Tying with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in HistoryThree Dimension Zip

Classifieds Showcase

Why It MattersARHA World Show – Norfleet Photography

 



