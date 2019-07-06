The July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!

On the cover we feature the great Canadian owned duo of Machine Made and Sloww Motion. In our cover story we take a look at the partnership of Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach, whose love story defines couple goals for many in this industry. We talked about their incredible show horses including Machine Made, Sloww Motion, Made By J, Made A U Turn, Orange Crush and Made After Hours.

Also in this issue you will find our annual Oh Canada feature that showcases the Canadian horse industry. We feature Soderberg Quarter Horses who have created a “Lifetime of Champions.” Our Hoof Print in History features the great Canadian stallion, Three Dimension Zip.

We have part three of our popular Trail Master’s Class series featuring Nancy Cahill this month. She offers advice and exercises to keep your horse and you sharp. We look at Youth World participants and what showing horses has given them and we explore how to keep youth interested in showing horses.

All this and so much more!!

Made for Each Other - Drs. Candice Hall and Cory Seebach

From the Back of My Horse

Trail Master’s Class - Part Three with Nancy Cahill

It Takes a Village – Keeping Youth Riders

A World of Memories – AQHYA World Show Develops Champions

Oh Canada Spotlight – Showcasing the Canadian Horse Industry

A Lifetime of Champions - Soderberg Quarter Horses

12 Signs You are Showing with a Canadian

Long Distance Hauling



What’s in My Tack Room – Alexandria Bryner

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Working in Hand – Ground Tying with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – Three Dimension Zip

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters – ARHA World Show – Norfleet Photography





