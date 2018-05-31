Shop For You New Horse in the June INTERNET Auctions

“Buyers can find Top Quality horses for Halter, Pleasure, Ranch Riding, Barrel Racing and more in the 2 auctions offered in June by Professional Horse Services. Those auctions are the June HALTER HORSE Internet Auction and the June Internet Auction from Professional Horse Services,” states Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “Entries include WORLD CHAMPIONS and producers, Reserve World Champions, World Show Top Ten horses and prospects eligible for major Futurities and events. The auctions include Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints. Bidding for both auctions open on Monday, June 4th. They will close on June 6th and 7th.”

Bidders can view the Internet catalog for these auctions at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

The June Halter Horse Internet Auction includes these entries: Lot 1 - AFFIRMATIONS, an AQHA/PHBA palomino stallion, the 2017 AQHA Select WORLD CHAMPION Weanling Colt, Lot 2 - My Josette, an AQHA Superior Halter mare, Youth & Amateur ROM, Top Ten AQHA High Point Open Halter; Lot 5 - Tranzformer an AQHA Select RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION Aged Stallion; Lot 20 - Heza Golden Agent, a palomino stallion, 2017 Select Reserve World Champion Weanling Colt and AQHA Amateur Reserve World Champion Weanling Colt; Lot 22 - Kids Classy TD Lady, 1st Level 2 World Show Yearling Mare, 2nd Level 2 World Show Youth 2YO Mare, Lot 29 - Mr Cool Te (ApHC) Top Ten 2017 ApHC World Show Yearling Stallions, plus other show horses and prospects.

The June Halter Horse Internet Auction features a consignment of five broodmares from Three Nails Ranch, that includes proven and well-bred mares like COOL LOOKIN MISS, a 2003 AQHA mare, that is ROM in Halter and the dam of SHES LOOKIN COOL, Select WORLD CHAMPIONYearling Mare. The group also includes Imagine In Me a 2009 AQHA mare by Image Of Kid, the dam of TNR CALL ME MARILYN, 5th Select World Show Yearling Mare, Open & Amateur Halter ROM and sells bred to Incognito Sirprize,

The June INTERNET Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around, Ranch Riding, Ranch events and Barrel Racing.

Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle entries include Lot 129 - Sudden Classic Luck, a mare by RL Best Of Sudden, Western Pleasure point earner in Open, Amateur and Novice Amateur; Lot 111 - CC Nick Of Time, buckskin stallion, IBHA Reserve World Champion Aged Stallion and Open Yearling Stallion that has shown in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 101 - Extremely Hot Asset, 2017 Reserve Hi-Point Walk Trot for WQHA in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship and a very broke Western Pleasure mare; Lot 104 - The Road Trip, a fancy, 17 hand gelding, full brother to Multiple World Champions; Lot 107 - Tommy Kruzer, a 16.2 hand gelding by The Krymsun Kruzer, that is broke, quiet and started over jumps, as well as, other show horses and prospects.

Ranch Horse exhibitors can shop through some very nice show horses and prospects like Lot 103 - This Chics Surprised, a mare by Jerry Lees Surprise, with NRHA earnings of $10,592.64 and AQHA Ranch Riding Circuit Champion Buckeye Classic on Memorial Day weekend; Lot 105 - HK Spooked N Whizin, a dun AQHA stallion that was 2017 ARHA WORLD SHOW TOP TEN Working Cow Horse, Reining and Halter and more prospects for Reining and Ranch events.

Barrel Racing enthusiasts can shop some outstanding horses consigned by Taylor Langdon, including Lot 116 - Tiny Bit Wicked, a gelding by Tinys First Corona that is patterned and ready to exhibition; Lot 112 - BB Flames A Flyin, palomino mare by PC Frenchman, patterned and ready for exhibitions, bred to SLICK BY DESIGN; Lot 102 - Streakin Fame Queen, mare by A Streak Of Fling, bred to FEEL THE STING and Lot No. 106 - Ynot Make Me Famous, mare by Dash Ta Fame, bred to FIREWATER CANYON.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the June Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by emailInfo@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/



