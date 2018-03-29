Seniority : Maintaining Your Older Horse’s Joints (Barrel Horse)

There are a lot of advantages to an older horse. They typically have much more experience than their younger counterparts, and they can make the perfect novice or kids’ horse. They tend to be calmer, and know their way “around the block.” However, just like with older people, these show ring veterans need a little extra care in keeping them in top shape. As is natural with the aging process, their joints aren’t as flexible as they once were and common issues like arthritis can creep up keeping your senior partner from performing at their best.

No horse is created equal, and various factors like conformation, previous injuries, and maintenance care throughout their life contribute to their joints’ condition as they age. Here are a few things you can do to help keep him going strong for years to come.

Keep them moving. Just like people, horses of all ages stiffen up when left in the stall for long periods of time, and it definitely takes its toll on senior horses. Adequate turnout time and light exercise help keep muscles loose and joints flexible. Even on off days, your horse can benefit from pasture time or even hand-walking or light longing.

Properly warm up and cool down.

Give added support for long hauls and stabling away from home.





Supplements.

Prescription medications.

Bodywork therapy. Who doesn't love a good massage or walking out of the chiropractor's office after getting everything put back into place? Your horse can benefit from the same therapies. When a horse develops guarding patterns from stiffness or pain, it can throw their entire bodies out of whack and problems begin to escalate. Regular bodywork therapies can help keep your horse in alignment, and passive and active stretching can help with flexibility as well.

Just because your horse may have a few years on him doesn’t mean he can’t still be a great partner. With proper care, you can keep him performing at his best for many years to come. It may take a little extra work, but great things always do.

This post was sponsored by Back On Track USA, but all opinions are those of Pleasurehorse.com.





