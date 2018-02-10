Professional Horse Auctions hosts two Internet Auctions in February

For Immediate Release – February 9, 2018

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC

“Quality horses and tack are selling in the 2 Internet auctions in February from Professional Horse Services,” according to Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “The Internet Auction catalogs are open to shop horses already entered as well as the show tack and show clothing. The auctions are are the February Internet HORSE Auction and the February Internet TACK Auction.

A highlight of the Horse Auction is the Production Sale of BEBO QUARTER HORSES from Redfield South Dakota. The Bebo family has been breeding Show horses for 50 years. Their program has produced World or Reserve World Champions in AQHA, NSBA, PHBA and APHA as well as Tom Powers Futurity Champions. This group features siblings of or dams of proven Pleasure and All Around Show horses.

The February Internet HORSE Auction features proven show horses and prospects for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding and Reining. Breeders will find outstanding broodmares bred to top stallions. The offering will include Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

Bidding for both auctions will open on Monday February 19. The February Internet HORSE Auction will close on Wednesday, February 21 and the January Internet Auction, offering proven show horses, prospects and recreational horses, will close on February 22,” states Jennings.

Entries will be accepted until February 12, or until the auctions fill. Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

To view the Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through these auctions.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the February Internet Horse and Tack Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go tohttps://prohorseservices.com/



Related Topics: horse auction • horse sale • internet auctions • internet sale • tack auction • tack sale



