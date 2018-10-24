Oh The Shopping – We Dream of the Shopping!!

by Robyn Duplisea

When you plan a trip to the All American Quarter Horse Congress you must remember to pack light as you will surely come home with bags much heavier than those that you arrived with!

There truly is something for everyone at the Congress Trade Show. From the dazzling designs in the Just Peachy, D Designs, Lux Looks, All That Show Clothing and Show Time booths to the best of western wear from Kimes Ranch Jeans at Rods you will find something that calls your name. Custom boots from Rod Patrick, oh or maybe a new custom hat by Shorty’s – Congress is that time to pull out the wallet and leave the guilt at home. You can complete all of your holiday shopping in one place – and you will find a special treat for yourself!

From stunning jewellery to muck buckets and everything in between the Congress shopping extravaganza is a reason for many to attend the show. Make sure to stop in to Harris Leather and Silverworks to see their incredible 50th anniversary saddle which is truly a work of art! See the video of the saddle HERE

You can find the latest and greatest 5 Star Saddle Pads at the Saltwell booth to use under your new show saddle and you still have time to trade in your fades with Kimes Ranch as well. Through the 31st you can trade in your worn denims for a $20 credit on any new pair of Men’s Kimes Ranch Jeans. For more details CLICK HERE

Join us as we take a walk through the show. If you are stuck at home you can still dream of your shopping day and it will not even put a ding the horse budget!

Thansk to Kaleena Weakly for sharing her day of shopping with us!





