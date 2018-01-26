NCEA Announces Kimes Ranch as New Corporate Sponsor

Waco, Texas – The National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) announced Kimes Ranch, an emerging leader in premium denim, as the newest corporate sponsor to support the advancement of Women’s Equestrian on the path to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship Sport status.

“We are excited to welcome Kimes Ranch as a national sponsor for the NCEA,” said Tom O’Mara, Co-Chair of the NCEA National Advisory Board. “Their support and vision in advancing the opportunities for young women in our sport is greatly appreciated. In the past 50 years, most every women’s sport has eventually been given its due and recognized with Championship status as part of NCAA Athletics. Equestrian is currently designated as an NCAA Emerging Sport and with help from sponsors like Kimes Ranch we will soon have it added to the Championship Sport designation where all in the equestrian world would like it to be.”

Kimes Ranch is a family-owned and operated western apparel company. Established with the sport in mind, Kimes Ranch not only provides the equestrian community high-quality products, the brand dedicates itself to supporting the equestrian lifestyle and helping athletes pursue their passion.

“Collegiate athletics gives students a strong foundation for teamwork, compromise and commitment. Kimes Ranch’s partnership with the NCEA is a commitment to the betterment of young equestrian athletes, for the future of the equine industry,” said Lindsay Perraton, Director of Marketing of Kimes Ranch.

More than 800 women participate on NCEA teams across the nation. As that number continues to grow each year, strategic partnerships of this caliber will benefit current athletes and contribute to the future expansion of NCEA programs.

“Kimes Ranch’s Western Jean sponsorship of the NCEA is a great fit for both parties and represents further expansion of the corporate support for collegiate equestrian,” said Nancy Post, Associate Athletics Director for Business and Senior Woman Administrator at Baylor University.

The NCEA National Advisory Board continues its focus on raising awareness and building cohesive industry support of the relevance and value of women’s equestrian.

“The addition of Kimes Ranch as a new national sponsor is exciting. The opportunity for our teams to be affiliated with such an outstanding sponsor provides our student-athletes access to quality products. As a valued partner, Kimes Ranch will strengthen our core group of national sponsors,” said Dr. Leah Fiorentino, Executive Director of the NCEA.

About the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA)

The National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA), a non-profit corporation, was created as a governing body to advance the sport of Equestrian for women at the collegiate level. In 1998, Equestrian was identified and adopted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Committee of Women’s Athletics (CWA) as an emerging sport for women at the Division I and II levels. The NCEA, in concert with the mission and vision of the NCAA, is committed to providing collegiate opportunities for female equestrian student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while embracing equity, diversity and promoting academic and competitive excellence.

About Kimes Ranch

Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch (formerly Longhorn Jean Company) was created to fill a void in the marketplace. With a long standing western history, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced great fitting, quality, long lasting jeans that walked the line between fashion-forward and western folk friendly. The brands catchy logo and even more attractive company culture and customer service have brought them a cult-like following amongst their western consumers. The classically inspired line of jeans, have been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians and Chrome Magazine. Kimes Ranch. Superior Fit. Classic Style. Western Uncomplicated. For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.