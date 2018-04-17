Masterson Farms, LLC, Announces Loss of CP Surely The Best

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Masterson Farms young up and coming stallion CP Surely The Best. Diesel had just started to make his mark in the US as a show and breeding stallion after a sucessful start to his career in Australia. The talented young stallion was recently the circuit champion in Arizona at the Sun Circuit with Casey Willis in Senior Western Pleasure after six unanimous first place finishes.

“Masterson Farms, LLC is greatly saddened to announce its loss of CP Surely The Best to a severe colic. Notwithstanding two surgeries and the best of veterinary care to correct a severe and recurring displacement, this remarkably talented young horse with such potential was unable to be saved.” Shared Masterson Farms on the circumstances surrounding the loss of this beautiful stallion.

“During his tragically short time with us, Diesel, with his truly unique personality and affection for people, captured our hearts. He will be greatly missed.”

All of us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today share our deepest condolences on the loss Diesel.





