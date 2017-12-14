Last Minute Gift Guide

by Robyn Duplisea The countdown is on for Christmas and we know you have all been extra nice this year, so we have compiled a nice list of special things to ask Santa for. If you are like us and perhaps are a bit behind in your shopping you will also love our special “Elves Express” items that are perfect for last minute gifts for those you love.

Harris Gift Card – Can you really go wrong with a gift card to Harris Leather and Silverworks? Husbands, your wives don’t need another pair of pearl earrings, they NEED custom buckles for their headstall or a new set of spurs. We know she would want to be part of the design process so give her the gift of not only getting what she wants, but the joy of planning and looking forward to the jewelry she craves (That just happens to adorn her horse)

Give the Gift of Knowledge – Every horse person has those days when you feel like you hit a wall in your training program. Whether you are just learning the basics of horsemanship or striving for success at the World show, Dana Hokana has a video series to help you achieve your dreams.

If you want to give a gift that will keep giving the whole year through you can sign up your loved one for Team Hokana and they will gain access to exclusive monthly training videos and behind the scenes information from Dana.

Dana, just released her first DVD in her new set The Fundamentals to A Better Horse. This high quality dvd will provide the perfect program for your winter riding to help you build your relationship and success with your horse. Available as a streaming download, even the biggest procrastinators will be able to save the day by purchasing online at Hokana.com

How about FASHION – everyone loves to find a new outfit under the tree – Here is another hint: skip the PJ’s and fuzzy sweaters and give a gift your daughter will squeal with delight over. A credit or gift card from Show Me Again will allow her to pick out the right show piece to fit her style. From classic fitted show shirts to over the top blinged out designs there is something for everyone at Show Me Again.

Do you find the winter has you feeling stiff and sore? How about taking a hint from our horse’s care and asking Ol’ Saint Nick to deliver some comfort from Back on Track. Whether you need a brace, outerwear or even a cozy fleece blanket you can put the proven therapeutic technologies of Back on Track to work on your own comfort.

Don’t forget Fido – Back on Track has some amazing dog beds that will ease the aches and pains of your loyal companions! Visit Back on Track to see all your choices to ask Santa for.

Wives, as much as you want that amazing bling for your horse instead of the pearl earrings, your husbands really don’t need more socks! Help them to make a statement with a hat from Shorty’s Caboy Hattery. You can order the straw hats online, but if you want to help him pick out a t ruly custom statement hat, or a classic timeless look give Shorty’s a call. You can give him a certificate for his custom hat and then you can choose together what look fits your (I mean, his) vision.

In the Christmas spirit would you like to spend money and help to make the World a better place? Visit the Audrey Grace Auction on the PleasureHorse.com forum through Sunday to finish up your Christmas shopping while EVERY penny is donated to help the children of New Horizon’s. This auction has 37 services from the HOTTEST stallions in the industry and a wide variety of items from make-up to horse blankets, custom hats to Equilume masks and pretty much everything in between. I am sure you will find some great gift ideas for everyone on your list and at all price points. The Auction closes Sunday December 17th at 5PM EST

We hope you find all you dream of under your tree this Christmas, but most of all we hope you have people to share the day with and a home filled with laughter, joy and peace.





