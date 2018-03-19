Last Call to Enter • 2 March Auctions Combined

For Immediate Release – March 16, 2018

Two auctions in March have been combined into one. Sellers can still enter horses in the March Internet Auction, which now includes the Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction,” according to Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers can shop through all of the horses in one convenient Internet catalog. The Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction entries will close first, with approximately 15 horses offered. The March Internet Auction entries beginning with Lot number 31.”

ENTER NOW - Entries will be accepted through March 20. Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers.

The INTERNET CATALOG is open for shopping. Buyers can see details on the horses, get contact information for the sellers, register for a bidder’s number and read the Terms of the auctions. To view the Catalog go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=285&Start=0&closeinc=25&AnName=&Cate=&Sexx=&Discip=&Sttate=#15458

The session for the Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction includes proven Cutting, Reining and Sorting horses, as well as horses that can compete in the Ranch Horse competition and work cattle for other events. Featured horses include: Lot 1 - Slitherin, a 2006 AQHA gelding by Hes A Peptospoonful that has earned $9,543 in NCHA Cutting with $4,470.74 against his Novice eligibility, plus he has shown in Ranch Riding; Lot 2 - Vanilla Alamitos, a 2010 AQHA Palomino mare by Alamitos Sun Frost that has Shown in NRHA Green Reiner, has been used for team sorting, trail riding and camping and is an ACHA money earner & Reserve Champion; Lot 3 - BOH Hi Lil Hick, a 2008 AQHA gelding by High Caliber Hickory, earned over $7000 in RSNC, NSCHA, and MNSCHA Sorting, RSNC World Show Top 10 with a #2 rider, excellent team penning horse; Lot 4 - Einsteins Dunit a 2017 AQHA dun mare (Einstein’s Revolution x Jesses Duni It) Enrolled in the NRHA, 5 panel NN, plus more great prospects.

The March Internet Auction March Internet Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events.

Pleasure and All Around entries include Lot 49 - The Ultimate Gift, a 2007 AQHA gelding by These Irons Are Hot, RESERVE CONGRESS CHAMPION 2 year old Masters Hunter Under Saddle, points in Open, Novice Youth, Youth, Novice Amateur, and Amateur HUS, NSBA money earner of over $15,000; Lot 50 - The Double Standard (APHA /AQHA/PtHA) a 2016 overo mare by Double Up Investment, Double Registered. Won $2,500, 2017 Virginia Bred Paint, Virginia Bred QH & DelMarVa Paint Longe Line Champion, VA Bred Champion Open Yearling Filly; Lot 32 - No Doubt Im Smooth, a 2015 AQHA Palomino mare by No Doubt Im Lazy that is a pretty mover and is almost ready to show now. Other entries include more top AQHA and APHA show horses and prospects.

Halter Horses include Lot No. 31 - Miss Delta - 2015 AQHA mare by Cheer For Mocca, 2016 AQHYA Reserve World Champion Yearling Mare, 2017 Reserve Champion AQHYA World Show Two Year Old Mare Level 2, 4th AQHYA World Show 2YO Mare, Open Halter ROM; Lot 37 - Look Here Fellas, a 2010 AQHA Palomino mare by Kidslookintouchable, Open & Amateur Superior Halter, 152 AQHA points, her first foal was Grand Champion Region 2 Yearling Filly both in open and amateur; Lot 33 - Cool N Sensuous, a 2010 AQHA mare by Ima Cool Opposition, Open Halter ROM, 40 Open Halter, amateur and youth points Regional Experience Champion Open & Youth 3YO Mare, West Level 1 Champion NYT 3YO Mare, as well as more prospects and broodmares.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about the March Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





