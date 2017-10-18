Lashes and Lipstick – OQHF Ladies Versatility Champions Crowned

October 18, 2017 was a night filled with the best things in life. Laughter, horses, camaraderie, shameful teasing, “on point” fashion, beauty, lashes and fundraising for exceptional charities.

Nine brave and generous trainers dressed in their finest “drag” to compete as “ladies” in the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation’s Versatility Class. Brian Cox, Brian Bennett, Brad Ost, Jeff Burley, Tim Kimura, Wade Parks, Scott Kauffman, Melvin Yoder and Chad Sandoval donated their time, talents and names to make this class a huge success and combined to raise over $10,000 to benefit the OQHF Crisis Fund and to help those affected by recent hurricanes.

Judged capably by Kelly McDowall, Roger Landis and Jim Searles, the “Ladies” competed in various categories. Pleasure, Showmanship, pledged donations and the special interview question category scores were totaled to decide the champions.

Congratulations to Brad Ost (aka Cher) for the big win and to Melvin Yoder (Ms Crystal Balls) for taking the runner up prize.

We hope you enjoy these wonderful images from Debbi Trubee of North Farm.





