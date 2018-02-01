Item: Hammitt Small Ladies Clutch

Donor: Jennifer Mendes MJM Paints

Value: $145.00

Minimum Bid: $50.00

Increments: $10.00

Description: Hammitt handbags style Nash is always looking to have fun time. This petite version of our iconic clutch boasts a dedicated external cell phone pocket, wristlet strap, zipped compartment and adjustable cross body strap. Pebbled leather lined with red cotton twill. Strap 0.5″ W x 52″L

Shipping:

Contact: 209.620-3722

Web Site:

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction