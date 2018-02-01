Item: Hammitt Small Ladies Clutch
Donor: Jennifer Mendes MJM Paints
Value: $145.00
Minimum Bid: $50.00
Increments: $10.00
Description: Hammitt handbags style Nash is always looking to have fun time. This petite version of our iconic clutch boasts a dedicated external cell phone pocket, wristlet strap, zipped compartment and adjustable cross body strap. Pebbled leather lined with red cotton twill. Strap 0.5″ W x 52″L
Shipping:
Contact: 209.620-3722
Web Site:
http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction