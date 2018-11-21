Industry’s Top Stallions Lead the Roster of Audrey Grace Auction Breedings

It’s that time of year again! For 17 years, the Audrey Grace Benefit Auction has raised money for the Audrey Grace House of New Horizons in memory of Audrey Grace Backes, daughter of Jane and Leon Backes, who passed away at birth. The Audrey Grace House provides care and treatment services to children in need, suffering from behavioral, emotional, attachment, or relationship problems. Your donations have made the house a reality, and once again, we look forward to raising additional funds in 2018 to help support the center.

We are now taking donations for 2018, and they just keep getting better and better! The stallion roster of donated breedings is already filling up with star-studded sires from World and Congress Champion sires like Lazy Loper, VS Code Blue, A Touch of Sudden and How Bout This Cowboy to the hottest up and comers like Good Machinery, DGS Replicated, and Original Cowboy, just to name a few. This is a great opportunity to score a 2019 breeding at a great price as well as helping children in need at the same time. Space is limited so be sure to contact Jane Backes if you’re a stallion owner interested in donating to this great cause.

Of course, breedings aren’t the only donations being accepted. We welcome a variety of non-breeding related items like tack and equipment, clothing and fashion, home and barn wares, and more to round out the list of items up for bid. Jane is also your go-to contact if you’re interested in donating a product or service for the auction.

The auction will kick-off on December 10th and run through December 16th right here on Pleasurehorse.com. For questions, reach out to Jane via email. The donation form for this year can be found here. Be sure to check out the list of offerings as they will be updated regularly until the launch of the auction.

Click here to visit the 2018 Audrey Grace Auction Page

Click here to read the letter from Jane and Leon Backes, with detailed information about the Audrey Grace Benefit Auction.

Click here for the 2018 Audrey Grace Auction donor form.

Click here to send an email to Jane with questions on donating or bidding.

Click here to go to the PleasureHorse.com forum where the actual auction (your bidding) will take place (from Monday, December 10th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 16th).

Click here to view the video walk through on how to access the auction on the forum.





