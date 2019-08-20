Iconic Canadian Ranch to host Estate Horse Sale this Weekend.

Nestled into the hills in Southern Alberta is an award-winning breeding program boasting a mix of modern and the best foundation lines. Fleetwood Farms, a family run business for decades has strived to produce the versatile quarter horse that can find success both in and out of the show ring.

“Over the years, we have tried to create Quarter Horses like breeders of old” explained Ryan Fleetwood. “They aren’t bred to be discipline specific, but useful for what made the QH the largest breed registry in the world – versatility.”

This past fall, Fleetwood Farms lost their matriarch, Judy Fleetwood and as such the ranch is restructuring their breeding program and offering some exceptional breeding horses and prospects to the public on August 24th.

“The offering at this sale will be a cross section of some of the best breeding stock from our program that we believe have some value and would appreciate your consideration on these animals.”

The horses will showcase such bloodlines as Jax Fed Ex, Hollywood Dun It, Play Gun, Rugged Lark, Freckles Playboy, Doc O Lena and many more.

A sure highlight of the sale will be the sale of Pegasus – a 2003 grey AQHA Stallion by Playgun with NCHA Earnings. The breathtaking stallion is a proven sire.

If you love color, these horses may be the fit for you. Fleetwood Farms is home to the ONLY AQHA Stallion that carries two copies of the silver dilution, Silver Assured. In addition herd stallions include Dun It Ok, a showstopping homozygous dun factor grandson of Hollywood Dun It, Star Struck Dun It a stunning buckskin by Hollywood Dun It and out of a daughter of Grays Starlight, Shiver Shake is an exceptional direct son of Docs Hickory, Champ Silverado (A rare silver bay) with Freckles Playboy on his papers, Pegasus (as referenced above) by Playgun, Rollin In My Dually by CD Olena and the late Jaz Poco Golden Blue who was arguably the most recognized grullo horse in the industry winning in reining and cow horse before retiring to stud.

Palomino, bay, buckskin, dun, roan and even sorrel prospects and breeding horses will be available for bidding both online and in person.

The sale will be conducted in Canadian dollars which offers a great opportunity for US bidders to take advantage of their strong dollar difference.

“Our horses are used for real, everyday life, work and play. Versatility was what the Quarter Horse was built on; and our goal is to breed the best all-around horse that truly can do it all.”

In this sale you just might find your next big time ranch riding prospect!

To view the catalog click HERE

If you have questions on any of the horses please contact ryan@fleetwoodfarms.com or call (403) 423- 0158





