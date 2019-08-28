Here’s My Card Advertising

How would you like to reach our vast and dedicated equine audience for less than $1/day?



For the past 21 years PleasureHorse.com has been the place for affordable advertising with an excellent ROI. For nearly all of those years, the site has been solely supported by sponsors who purchased tile advertising to support the site as it provided industry coverage, training articles, advertiser’s press releases and a place for community to gather with the forum’s 52K members and 690K+ Facebook Fans.

6 years ago, Show Horse Today, our award-winning digital magazine was developed, and you welcomed us with open arms. Many of the advertisers loved the format of the full-page magazine advertising and chose to add that to their marketing due to the hundreds of thousands of views the magazine gets each month.

Full page advertising is not the perfect fit for all our advertisers. Many want an option that fits their budget and provides excellent bang for your buck!

I am proud to offer a new advertising opportunity that has evolved from our original sponsor package. Here’s My Card will be a special section on BOTH the PleasureHorse.com website and in our monthly Show Horse Today’s magazine with options to reach our proven equine target demographic starting at less than $1/Day. I strongly believe that consistency in advertising is very beneficial in building brand and name recognition. We all know that name from the billboard we drive by every day!

Here’s My Card

Ad Size:

Single Slot 4” wide x 3” tall

Double Slot 4” wide x 6.3” tall

Your ad will be linked to your Facebook page or website and all ads include initial design and set up, so you do not have to pay any additional fees.

Investment:

Single Slot: $300/year or $30/month (12-month minimum commitment to be set up on a credit card)

Double Slot: $500/year or $45/month (12-month minimum commitment to be set up on a credit card)

Sample Show Horse Today Pages

Contact Robyn for more information

robyn@pleasurehorse.com

403.862.5535





