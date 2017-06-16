Dana Hokana Performance Horses Internship and Assistant Trainer Opportunities
June 16th, 2017
Did you know many of today’s top trainers got their start working with Dana? Are you looking the opportunity of a lifetime?
Travel the World as Dana speaks at the largest expositions, learn the pleasure and breeding industry inside and out. Develop your skills working with some of the best bred horses in the industry, learn to develop a horse from start to finish the correct way and build your knowledge of marketing and managing a successful business.
Great opportunities for advancement for the right individuals.
Dana is looking for good, honest individuals who are willing and open to learning. Show experience is not necessary but quality horsemanship is.
Located in beautiful Temecula, California, Hokana Performance Horses is a piece of Heaven on Earth.
For more information please contact
