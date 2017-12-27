Cure The Winter Blues!

Close out your year with a bang by booking to a World Class Stallion at DeGraff Stables! Their stallions offer championship performance results, genetics and proven sire ability for the Pleasure and Halter rings! There are early booking and multiple mare specials for you to take advantage of, as well as, mare performer-producer discount considerations. Contact us for your best rate. Your name will be entered into a $1000 Cash Drawing! Someone is going to win! We hope it is you!

2x World Champion; Caribbean Touchdown (AQHA/APHA/PHBA), AQHA Champion; DGS Replicated (AQHA-Homozygous Black), Reserve World Champion; Double Up Investment (AQHA/APHA), AQHA High Point Champion; iFiesta Fudge! (AQHA), Multiple Superior; Frosty The Goodbar (AQHA/ARHA), 3YO APHA World Show Slot Champion; Invite The Artist (APHA-Homozygous), 2X AQHA Reserve World Champion; Maxxis (AQHA/IBHA), AQHA Point Earner Sire; PR Tells A Tale (AQHA-Homozygous Agouti), and AQHA World and Congress Champion; The Only Escape (AQHA-Homozygous Black).

Visit DeGraffStables.com for more information, or call Robin at 419.573.9098

The deadline is fast approaching, December 31st at midnight!!! don’t be left out!!





