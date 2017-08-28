Congratulations to the Wood family on the purchase of multiple World Champion Sire, A Touch Of Sudden

On Saturday August 26th Banta Performance Horses shared the news, congratulating Tony and Madison Wood on the purchase of Touch. With the changes in their business and changes at the farm, Brian and Sherri Banta came to the tough decision that in Touch’s best interest a new home would be best for him.

“We would like to thank each and every one of you who have blessed us with joining in on our journey with our boy A Touch of Sudden.” shared Banta “ We have enjoyed every new friend we have gained through him and all those baby pictures will be cherished.”

“The Wood family has had some pretty outstanding studs in the past and will take good care of not only our boy but the customers we have gained along the way.” shared the Bantas on Facebook. “I don’t have enough space to thank all of you for your support over the past 6 or 7 weeks but I do have to thank our Team Touch inner circle. Troy Oakley, JR Reichert, Dr Jim Mcnutt, Dr Charles Abraham, the breeding team at Abraham’s Equine Clinic, and with out a doubt the best promoting team money can buy, Courtney Chown with Courtsey Promotions!! And finally to God for teaching us patience and humility!!”

All of us at PleasureHorse.com wish the Wood family continued success with this outstanding sire, and thank the Banta’s for their dedication to Touch and the industry.

Learn more about this great sire in the 2017 Pleasure and Hunt Seat Breeders’ Guide





