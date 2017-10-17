Raising the Winners – Congratulations North Farm

Raising the Winners - It sounds like a pretty big claim but when you look a little closer at the winners at every big show there is no denying North Farm is doing things right.

Every spring we all drool over the photos of beautiful foals loping around the gorgeous pastures of North Farm. The foals are seen in many of our posts and promotions at PleasureHorse.com as Debbi simply takes gorgeous photos of her stunning babies and everyone loves to see them.

You may recognize this foal. She was special from the moment she was born. Georgie is how we knew her as a foal but her papered name “She Had Me At Hello” came when Wayne Davis saw her lope off as a foal. Wayne grabbed his chest and exclaimed “she had me at hello”

Now owned by Mike and Sandy Vargo and under the wonderful training and guidance of Kenny Lakins Georgie is a proven winner. Today she claimed the Reserve Congress Championship in Level 1 Western Pleasure in a class with 106 entries to go with her 2017 NSBA World Championship she earned earlier in the year.

In the same class today placing 7th was The Silver Foxx a gorgeous grey gelding that is also a graduate from North Farm.

Earlier this week young Dana Moody trotted and jogged around the pen to a Reserve All Around Small Fry title with a third place finish is the Small Fry HSE (2nd in NSBA), fourth place finish in Small Fry Western Pleasure on ”Cudda Invited Me” and Dana and Cudda were also in the top 10 in Showmanship and Horsemanship. Cudda is a 2009 gelding by Invitation Only and you guessed it, he was raised by North Farm.

Other great ones to watch for at Congress include Lopin For A Chex, Shes Willy Awesome, No Question Im Lazy and So Dang Lazy. All were raised by Debbi and Roger at North Farm.

Many other great North Farm graduates will be making an appearance or their debuts over the next week or so, and based on the past success I am willing to predict a few more will make their way to the winner’s circle.

“Raising the Winners” I think you would have to agree, North Farm has earned the right to claim this tagline.

Catch up with Roger and Debbi at Congress at their stalls in Gilligan, or visit their website to find your future winner.





