Bidding to Close May 2 in the May Internet Horse Auctions

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC



“Bidding closes May 2 on the Great group of horses offered foe sale in the May Internet Auctions from Professional Horse Services,” states to Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “There are some very nice horses for all disciplines. Whether you are into Quarter Horses, Paints or Appaloosas, there horses for you to shop.”



To view the auction entries go to the Internet Auction Catalog, which can be found at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=288



“Horses purchased in our Internet Auctions have gone on to earn numerous World Championships, Reserve World Championships, National High Point awards and many other Wins for their new owners,” adds Jennings. “Other buyers have bought broodmares that have produced World Champions for them. It pays to shop the horses offered in our Internet horse auctions.”

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

The May Internet Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events as well as Cutting, Reining, Sorting and Ranch events. Buyers will find proven show horses, well-bred prospects and broodmares with top pedigrees.



Entries include Lot No. 29 – Syndicated (APHA / PtHA) 2016 sorrel overo gelding, 2017 Reserve World Champion PtHA Youth Weanling/Yearling Gelding, APHA Open & Amateur Halter ROM; Lot No. 10 - CC Nick Of Time, a 2010 buckskin AQHA stallion, 2016 IBHA Reserve World Champion Aged Stallion and 2011 IBHA Reserve World Champion Open Yearling Stallion; Lot No. 1 – Jacks Hot Impulse, a 2006 AQHA gelding, AQHA 2017 World Show finalist with Superiors in Showmanship and Western Horsemanship, earning over 450 AQHA points; Lot No. 47 – Iron Couture (AQHA / APHA) 2013 mare by Iron Age (QH), earned points in Hunter Under Saddle, Equitation & Showmanship. She sells bred to HUBBA HUBBA HUNTIN; Lot No. 33 – Favored Elegance (AQHA) 2015 buckskin mare, ABRA Reserve World Champion Longe Line, well started and almost ready for the show pen, as well as other outstanding horses.



Performance horses include Lot No. 49 – Shesa Lil Moonlight (AQHA) – 2002 black mare by Smart Little Lena, that earned NCHA $33,572 in her Cutting career and is the dam of foals with $23,058. She sells with breeding to CATS MERADA; Lot No. 3 – BOH Hi Lil Hick, a 2008 AQHA gelding that has earned over $7000 in Ranch Sorting, Lot No. 11 – Vanilla Alamitos (AQHA) – 2010 palomino mare that has shown in NRHA Green Reiner classes and has been used for team sorting, trail riding and camping and more.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the May Internet Horse and Tack Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/