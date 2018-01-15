Bidding Open Now for Internet Horse and Stallion Service Auctions

“Bidding is Now Open for two January horse auctions, which are the Broodmare Affaire and the January Internet Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Mare owners can also bid on 360 breedings to stallions in the 3 Stallions Service Auctions hosted by Pro Horse Services. The Futurity programs offering these auctions are the Best In The West Halter Futurity, the Go For The Gold Futurity with Halter and Pleasure classes and the East Coast Halter Futurity.”

“Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through our Internet Horse Auctions,” adds Jennings. “It pays to shop these auctions for your next Champion.”

To view the catalogs for the Internet Horse Auction and Stallion Service Auctions, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Bidding for the horse auctions opened on Monday January 15. The Broodmare Affaire will close on Wednesday evening, January 17 and the January Internet Auction, offering proven show horses, prospects and recreational horses, will close on January 18. The bidding for these auctions will begin closing at 7:00 pm, Eastern time. These auctions feature outstanding Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

NEW entries in the Broodmare Affaire include Lot 19 – SENTIMENTALLY (AQHA) a 1995 mare by Cluition, World Champion Producing Dam of ETRADE, with a filly at side by PHBA World Champion FEARLES GUNSLINGER; Lot 21 - JMSScarletawesumbabe (AQHA/APHA) a 1999 Overo mare by TTT Mighty Awesome, AjPHA World Champion, Superior Halter & Superior Halter Producer, bred to BACKSTREET; Lot 4 – AFTER TWILIGHT (ApHC) a 2006 Appaloosa mare by Sunbeach Honky Tonk, ApHC World & National Champion Producer, Bronze Medallion with points in Hunter Under Saddle & Hunter in Hand; Lot 8 – JMK MUY BONITA (AQHA) a 2009 mare by JMK Supernatural, Open & Amateur Halter ROM, bred to FEARLES; Lot 20 – ROMANTASY (AQHA) a 2005 mare by Kid Clu, Halter Point Earner and ROM Producer, bred to BACKSTREET, as well as, more Halter, Pleasure and Performance mares.

The January Internet Auction features a 2 PHBA WORLD CHAMPION Halter Horses, a WORLD CHAMPION NSBA Hunter Under Saddle Horse, an ARHA WORLD CHAMPION in Ranch Events and an APHA Reserve World Champion, as well as proven horses for Pleasure, All Around, Ranch Riding and Reining. A new Pleasure and All Around entry is Lot 144 – When In Doubt (APHA) a 2013 Overo gelding by No Doubt Im Lazy (QH) that is a well started All Around Prospect and eligible for the Green classes.

Bidding for the Stallion Service Auctions close from January 24th through the 29th. The East Coast Halter Futurity Stallion Service auction will close on Wednesday, January 24th, beginning at 6:00 pm Eastern time. The Go For The Gold Futurity auction features Pleasure sires as well as Halter sire and will close on Friday, January 26th, beginning at 2:00 pm in the afternoon, Eastern time. The Best In The West Halter Futurity will close on Monday, January 29th, beginning at 7:00 pm, Eastern time.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the January Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





