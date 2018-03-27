Bid Now • Internet Auction Closes Thursday

For Immediate Release - March 27, 2018

Bidding is open now in the March Internet Auction, which now includes the Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction,” states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. Buyers can register and bid now. The Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction entries include lots 1 through 15 horses and the March Internet Auction entries begin with Lot number 31. Bidding starts closing with lot 1 at 7:00 PM, Eastern time on Thursday evening, March 29.”

The INTERNET CATALOG is open for shopping. Buyers can see details on the horses, get contact information for the sellers, register for a bidder’s number and read the Terms of the auctions. To view the Catalog go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=285

The session for the Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction offers proven Cutting, Reining and Sorting horses, as well as horses that can compete in the Ranch Horse competition and work cattle for other events. Featured horses include: Lot No. 5 - Rawhide Reeboks, a 2012 buckskin gelding by Reeboks Kid that is a Great All Around Performance horse and ready for Ranch Riding & Trail events, plus he is well started in Heading and Cow horse; Lot 1 - Slitherin, a 2006 AQHA gelding by Hes A Peptospoonful that has earned $9,543 in NCHA Cutting shown in Ranch Riding; Lot 2 - Vanilla Alamitos, a 2010 AQHA Palomino mare by Alamitos Sun Frost that has Shown in NRHA Green Reiner, used for team sorting, trail riding and camping; Lot 3 - BOH Hi Lil Hick, a 2008 AQHA gelding by High Caliber Hickory, earned over $7000 in RSNC, NSCHA, and MNSCHA Sorting, RSNC World Show Top 10 with a #2 rider; Lot 4 - Einsteins Dunit a 2017 AQHA dun mare (Einstein’s Revolution x Jesses Duni It) Enrolled in the NRHA, 5 panel NN, plus more great prospects.

The March Internet Auction March Internet Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events.

Pleasure and All Around entries include Lot No. 48 - Jacks Hot Impulse, a 2006 gelding by Hot Impulse, 2017 AQHA World Show Finalist with Superiors in Showmanship and Western Horsemanship, Multiple Congress Top Ten placings earning over 450 Youth, Amateur, and Open points; Lot 49 - The Ultimate Gift, a 2007 AQHA gelding by These Irons Are Hot, RESERVE CONGRESS CHAMPION 2 year old Masters Hunter Under Saddle, points in Open, Novice Youth, Youth, Novice Amateur, and Amateur HUS, NSBA money earner of over $15,000; Lot 50 - The Double Standard (APHA /AQHA/PtHA) a 2016 overo mare by Double Up Investment, Double Registered. Won $2,500, 2017 Virginia Bred Paint, Virginia Bred QH & DelMarVa Paint Longe Line Champion, VA Bred Champion Open Yearling Filly; Lot 32 - No Doubt Im Smooth, a 2015 AQHA Palomino mare by No Doubt Im Lazy that is a pretty mover and is almost ready to show now. Other entries include more top AQHA and APHA show horses and prospects.

Halter Horses include Lot No. 66 - Imagine Me A Kid (APHA) a 2011 overo mare by Kids Second, ROM with 38 Open Halter points, 21 Grands & 8 Reserves. 2YO Western Pleasure Futurity Champion, that sells with loud colored colt at side by EXECUTE; Lot No. 31 - Miss Delta - 2015 AQHA mare by Cheer For Mocca, 2016 AQHYA Reserve World Champion Yearling Mare, 2017 Reserve Champion AQHYA World Show Two Year Old Mare Level 2, 4th AQHYA World Show 2YO Mare, Open Halter ROM; Lot 37 - Look Here Fellas, a 2010 AQHA Palomino mare by Kidslookintouchable, Open & Amateur Superior Halter, 152 AQHA points, her first foal was Grand Champion Region 2 Yearling Filly both in open and amateur, as well as more prospects and broodmares.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about the March Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go tohttps://prohorseservices.com/



