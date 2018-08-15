August Auction to Feature Show Horses, Performance Horses & Incredible Breeding Stock.

Internet Catalog is Available for August Auctions

“Shoppers can find well-bred horses for Cutting, Reining, Working Cow Horse, Ranch events, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and Halter in the August Internet auctions from Professional Horses Services,” states Mike Jennings of the auction management company.

The first of the two Internet auctions is the Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction which features well bred show horses, prospects and breeding stock. Bidding for this auction opens Monday morning, August 20th and closes on Wednesday evening August 22nd.

The second auction is the August Internet Auction, which offers Pleasure, Halter and All Around horses. Bidders will find Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas in this auction. Bidding will also open on August 20th, but will close on Thursday, August 23rd.

The Internet auction catalogs are available for viewing now at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

The offering in the Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction includes horses sired by popular stallions such as, METALLIC CAT, DUAL REY, Hickory Holly Time, Catty Hawk, Spooks Gotta Gun, Smart And Shiney, Cats Moonshine, Shine Chic Shine, Chromed Out Mercedes, Oh Cay Quixote and more.

A few of the featured horses in the Reiner and Cow Horse Internet Auction are: Lot No. 3 – CATS YELLOW MOON – 2012 palomino AQHA gelding by Cats Moonshine, NCHA $15,606 and marked a 219 to top the first go of the Southern Cutting Futurity; Lot No. 1 – SENOR SMART – 2014 AQHA gelding by Very Smart Remedy, out of Shiney Senorita, NRCHA earnings of $2,500, used on our ranch and has started roping out of the box, Non-Pro friendly; Lot No. 24 – KR TEQUILA ROSE – 2005 AQHA mare by Tejons Peppy Doc, NCHA $2,065 with total Cutting earnings $8,000, had 2018 foal and is open to ride or breed; Lot No. 17 – DAZZLE N CHROME (AQHA / APHA) – 2011 palomino gelding by Chromed Out Mercedes, NRHA money earner, beautiful, athletic and VERY broke; Lot No. 18 – DUAL REY CAT – 2002 AQHA mare (Dual Rey x Most Wanted Cat) NCHA $3,778 and NCHA money earner producer, plus other nice horses. Also featured are yearlings by METALLIC CAT, Hickory Holly Time, Catty Hawk, Einsteins Revolution, Oh Cay Quixote, Gold From Home, Fletch That Cat and more, including double-registered AQHA/APHA yearlings by Spooks Gotta Gun and Fletch That Cat.

The August Internet Auction offers some Halter, Pleasure and All Around horses with great pedigrees, such as Lot No. 124 – BLAZING HOT MACHINE – 2005 AQHA gelding by A Good Machine, Open Performance ROM, NSBA $1,563, with over 50 points in Western Pleasure, Showmanship and Horsemanship in Open, Amateur, Youth, Novice Am & Youth; Lot No. 105 – SWEET ARTS ONLY – 17 hand, 2011 AQHA gelding by The Only Escape, Hunter Under Saddle point earner in Open, Youth & Novice; Lot No. 128 – TF IRREPLACABLE – 2009 AQHA mare by Kid Coolsified, a heavy-muscled N/N mare that is bred to Ententions, 2019 foal eligible for BHF, WCH And Big Money futurities, as well as more show horses, prospects and breeding stock.

Bidders will find more Halter horses sired by Very Cool, Valentino, Hesa Secret Agent, Te Coolest (ApHC), Attencion, KH Kid A Lot and The Real Secret.

Pleasure and All Around horses and prospects can be found by A Good Machine, Blazing Hot, Extremely Hot Chips, Machine Made, Thanks For Com En (APHA), Its All About Blue, Absolute Investment and others.

Pleasure horse breeders can shop Lot No. 125 – ESSENCE OF CHOCOLATE – 2010 mare Zips Chocolate Chip, a full sister to SKIPS SPECIAL BARB, 3 time World Champion and Superior Western mare selling with a colt at side by Potential Career, plus daughters of Good Version, Potential Investment, Good I Will Be and BR I Am.

Information on registering, bidding and shopping – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Jennings have SOLD 1,908 horses for $7,770,500 through their Internet Auction format.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the August Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





