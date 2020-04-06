April Fashion Issue of Show Horse Today

Our April Fashion Issue of Show Horse Today is filled with all the advice you are searching for on the hottest fashion trends. Even if you can’t go show this month, we will help you prepare for those world shows this fall that you no longer need to qualify for.

On the cover is Donna Kaufman who is modelling for Stella Show Clothing. We look at the passion behind this brand and the dedication that goes into each and every Stella design.

We spoke with leading industry experts, trainers, judges and amateurs for their best tips to help you dress for success at every level and every budget.

Carrie from Just Peachy Show Clothing introduces us the empowered women behind the designs at Just Peachy and our Fashion Pro Wendy Brown from Show Me Again shares tips on buying consignment.

Our new Grooming Pro Julie Hoefling, from Farnam shares advice on getting your horse show ring ready and Tack Pro Terry Moore from 5 Star Equine looks at what to put under your fancy show blanket to optimize your horse’s comfort.

Lynn Palm has a great article on readying the rider with exercises we can all do at home, with or without our horses to stay show ring ready! We look at the great Zippo LTD in our Hoof Print in History and Ali Hubbell shares her stunning work in Why it Matter. All this and SO MUCH MORE!

